CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 state baseball tournament is set, and will run June 1-3 at the GoMart Ballpark.

In Class A:

#1 seeded Tyler and #4 seeded Petersburg play at 4:30 pm Thursday, June 1.

Then #2 Charleston Catholic and #3 Wahama compete 50 minutes after that.

In Class AAA:

#1 Cabell Midland will face #4 St. Albans at 10am Friday.

Then University and Hedgesville go head to head 50 minutes after that.

In Class AA:

#1 Winfield faces #4 Lewis County Friday at 5pm.

#2 Keyser and #3 Shady Spring will face each other 50 minutes after that.

Stay tuned right here on WOWK for all your baseball states highlights.