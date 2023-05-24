CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 state softball tournament began Wednesday.

In Class AAA, Cabell Midland and John Marshall faced each other in the early game. JM winning it 3-2.

George Washington then played Jefferson, the Patriots winning it 4-1.

GW and JM will play in the winners bracket, with the winner heading to the championship game. Cabell Midland faces Jefferson in a win or go home game.

In Class AA, Winfield took on Oak Glen, winning it 8-1. Herbert Hoover beat Independence 4-2.

Winfield and Hoover will face each other in the winners bracket, Oak Glen and Independence will play in a win or go home game.

In Class A, Wahama took down St. Mary’s 3-1. Petersburg beat Greenbrier West 4-2.

Wahama and Petersburg head to the winners game, Petersburg and Greenbrier West will play in the win or go home game.

We will update you right here as the tournament continues.