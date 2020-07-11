21st Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State’s Golf for Kids’ Sake a major success

ASHLAND, KY – (WOWK-TV) – It’s one of the best annual events in our area, the 21st edition of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf for Kids’ Sake tournament saw hundreds of golfers hit the course at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland. The goal today — have fun, play some great golf and help get even more children the mentors they want and deserve.

When this event first started 20 years ago, it had roughly 40 golfers, now more than 100 were out doing their part to support big brothers big sisters of the Tri-State.

BBBS is designed for mentoring kids from very young ages all the way up to 17 years old. This tournament is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Event organizers tell the 13 Sports Zone, today’s tournament is expected to bring in over $20,000.