A homecoming for Marshall football players

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is headed to Boca Raton this weekend to take on FAU; and for a lot of players, this will be a sort of homecoming.

There are 21 players on the Herd’s roster from Florida; and players like Sam Burton are going back to the exact city they grew up in.

“I have a lot of people coming,” said Burton. “A lot of friends and family comin to watch me play. I always love goin’ down there to play.”

“I have a lot of family and friends there,” said wide receiver Willie Johnson. “Most of them can’t make the trip up here to West Virginia, so this will be their opportunity for them to see me and my teammates go out and have fun and do what we do best.”

“So far I have 56 to be exact,” said Johnson, referencing to how many family members he’s expecting at the game. “56 to be exact. So I have a huge family.”

“I mean that’s what college football is really about,” said head coach Charles Huff. “You pick the best school for you; and when you get a chance to play in front of your family, your friends… it should create some excitement.”

Huff went on to say that while it can be exciting, it shouldn’t over shadow what this teams purpose is – which is to go down there and have success.

Kickoff is set for 6 o’clock this Saturday.