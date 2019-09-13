A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier: Robby Shelton Leads After Day 1 of PGA Tournament

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va (WOWK) — One of the big stories from Day 1 of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier was Scott Harrington, who earned his tour card only a month ago.

In his 17th year as a professional, the 38-year-old rookie shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday, leaving him two strokes behind first place.

Another name you may recognize from his top 5 finish in 2018, is Harold Varner. He kept his name toward the top of the leader board on Thursday, sitting at 5-under par.

But it was a new face who ended the day on top, Robby Shelton from Alabama. The rookie shot an 8-under 62, in his debut round.

“The round was solid,” said Shelton. “My swing felt a little shaky at first, but I kept it in the middle and then after I got my nerves calmed down, it was really good. The putter felt really good in my hands, I made a lot of the 5 and 10 footers and that’s what you have to do out here.

The afternoon slot featured defending champion Kevin Na playing alongside former classic winner Scott Stallings, and Bubba Watson. They’ll tee off again early Friday morning on hole 10.