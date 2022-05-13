NITRO, WV (WOWK) – There was an incredible softball playoff game in Nitro Thursday night; the Wildcats hosting Winfield.

It was a pitching duel; no runs came until the fifth inning.

Mianna Oglesby stole second, and eventually posted the first run of the game.

A hit to left by Georgia Moulder gave Oglesby enough time to swing all the way around from second to score.

Nitro responded in the same inning. Savannah Cantley with a big hit to the outfield, scoring Chloe Beckner from third.

And we were all tied up at one as we entered the sixth inning.

No runs came.

In the seventh, a single up the center by Ella Nelson scored Alex Hurley from third.

Winfield took the 2-1 lead; Nitro couldn’t respond in the bottom of the inning, the final 2-1.

Nitro’s season ends at 21-6, with state Pitcher of the Year contender Lena Elkins posting over 300 strikeouts.

The Generals are the Region IV, Section I champions and will face Scott Monday for regionals.