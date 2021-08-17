A young Ashland Tomcats squad gets ready for 2021 season

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is officially in the 2021 football season, and there will be a big show this Friday night under the lights in Ashland.

The Tomcats finished last season undefeated at 11-0; and not only did they rack up the wins, but they racked up the points too.

Ashland shutout four teams last season, and the final scores were pretty insane; 47-0, 46-0, 43-0, and 42-0.

They did lose quite a bit of seniors, this summer though.

Head coach Tony Love says it’s just an opportunity for the young guys to step up.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” said Love. “We had a big senior class that graduated last year. These guys have worked extremely hard in the weight room. They’re anxious to get their moment in the big show and Friday night will be that time for these guys.”

Now that ‘big show’ is this Friday at home against Raceland.

