DENVER (KDVR) — NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he will be staying with the Green Bay Packers, according to sports analyst Pat McAfee.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers, who has played with the Packers since 2005, has agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal.

“That makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come,” shared Rapoport.

On Monday, ESPN said the Packers made a significant long-term contract offer to Rodgers.

Last week, Rapoport reported: “The fourth has always been the Denver Broncos,” Rapoport said. “Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I’m not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn’t seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers’ mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he’d want to be.”

Rumors started swirling about Four-time MVP Rodgers leaving the Packers in April 2021.

Rodgers’ stalemate with the Packers last summer had ended with an agreement to void the final year of his contract in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.