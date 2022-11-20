STATESBORO, GA (WOWK) – Sophomore running back Rasheen Ali surprised just about everyone when he suited up for his first game of the season. Ali tallied 79 rushing yards on 16 carries as Marshall defeated Georgia Southern 23-10 in their final road game of the season.

The Herd picked up their seventh win of the year, making them bowl eligible. The NCAA requires five wins against FBS opponents for teams to become bowl eligible, but with Marshall having a last-minute schedule change after moving to the Sun Belt, the Herd had two wins against FCS opponents in Norfolk State and Gardner Webb.

Ali split carries with Khalan Laborn. Laborn finished with 70 rushing yards off of 17 carries. Marshall finished the game with 255 yards on the ground.

Cam Fancher continues to gel at quarterback. Fancher connected 17-32 passes for 274 yards and two passing touchdowns, rushing for another. The redshirt freshman hit EJ Horton with a 65-yard touchdown on their first drive.

The Herd defense dominated once again, allowing 384 yards and holding Georgia Southern to just two third-down conversions. Owen Porter picked up his eighth-and-a-half sack while Abraham Beaplan picked up his first.

Linebacker Eli Neal notched his first interception of the year.

Marshall will look for its fourth-straight win as they host Georgia State (4-7, 3-4 SBC) on senior day Nov. 26. Kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is set for noon.