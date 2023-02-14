NEW ORLEANS – Marshall University men’s basketball redshirt senior Andrew Taylor was named the Lou Henson National Player of the Week and Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performances at Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. The Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week recognizes the top Mid-Major Player of the Week.

The Corbin, Kentucky, native averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two games while making 52.1 percent of his shots, including 47.6 percent from behind the arc.

On Thursday at Coastal Carolina, Taylor poured in a career-high 33 points throw the basket to go with a career-high tying 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. He also dished out six assists in the win.

Taylor followed that up with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists in a victory at Georgia State.

The redshirt senior leads the conference and is ninth in the nation with 60 steals and has 11 games of 20 or more points this season.

For all the latest information about Marshall men’s basketball, follow @Herd_MBB on Twitter and Instagram.