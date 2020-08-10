Another open week for Marshall: No Boise State Football this fall

(WOWK) CHARLESTON, WV — The dominoes continue to fall in college football.
Boise State is officially off of Marshall’s schedule for the fall as the Mountain West Conference postpones fall sports.
On Monday, Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement, “….numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”
This is now the fourth opponent to drop off of Marshall’s schedule.
The Broncos were slated to visit Huntington Friday Sept. 25 — the 2nd game in a home-and-home series.
Marshall lost last year’s meeting 14-7 in Boise.
Old Dominion (Nov. 28th), Pitt (Sept. 12), and Ohio (Sept. 19) will also not be playing against Marshall this year as originally planned.
Marshall’s home opener against ECU — originally slated for Aug. 29 — has also been pushed back but is still in the works to take place. The new date has not been announced.
Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- People can now text to get COVID-19 results
- County adopts two-model learning system with school start looming
- Gov. Justice announces $2.6 million in paving projects for north central WV
- Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
- Charleston woman sentenced for intent to distribute
- Man says he was discriminated against at casino for bringing a purse
- Gov. Justice promises to pay WV share of supplemental unemployment
- Documents: Man charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover
- WVU Dean of Students outlines expectations for fall semester
- Hurricane doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids