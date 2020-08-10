Another open week for Marshall: No Boise State Football this fall

(WOWK) CHARLESTON, WV — The dominoes continue to fall in college football.

Boise State is officially off of Marshall’s schedule for the fall as the Mountain West Conference postpones fall sports.

On Monday, Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement, “….numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”

This is now the fourth opponent to drop off of Marshall’s schedule.

The Broncos were slated to visit Huntington Friday Sept. 25 — the 2nd game in a home-and-home series.

Marshall lost last year’s meeting 14-7 in Boise.

Old Dominion (Nov. 28th), Pitt (Sept. 12), and Ohio (Sept. 19) will also not be playing against Marshall this year as originally planned.

Marshall’s home opener against ECU — originally slated for Aug. 29 — has also been pushed back but is still in the works to take place. The new date has not been announced.

