FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken right thumb continues.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end of practice Wednesday after starting the workout in the rehab group.

The division lead will be on the line when the Cowboys (4-1) visit the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.

Rush has won four consecutive starts, including over last year’s Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

McCarthy has said he wanted Prescott to get a full week of practice before playing, and he indicated Wednesday’s activity didn’t count toward that.

“I think we’re still in the medical rehab phase,” McCarthy said. “So once he clears this phase and he’s fully activated, then I think that’s when we have our conversation.”

The Eagles can take a two-game lead on the defending division champions with a victory. Prescott is 7-3 in his career against Philadelphia.

It would be the first start against the Eagles for Rush, who has won the first five starts of his career going back to a victory at Minnesota last season.

McCarthy said Rush’s winning streak wasn’t a factor in the decision on when Prescott would return.

“You’ve got to trust the medical process,” McCarthy said. “I know Dak didn’t want to hear it. You’ve got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too. Not that I’m saying we’re being conservative because that doesn’t really line up with him the way he approaches preparing to play.”

Prescott entertained reporters with left-handed throws during the open portion of practice. He threw routes on air to his receivers after practice. Prescott was officially listed as not practicing Wednesday.

“Whatever is best for the team,” Prescott said when asked about waiting at least another week.

“I understand the process,” he said. “The week can be frustrating. But game day, I’m excited for my brothers. Excited to watch them go and do my part and supporting.”

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his radio show that Prescott would have to “really spin the ball” to be ready for a game.

“Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you really have a broken thumb. Can’t do it,” Jones said. “But if you have strength and can grip the ball, then you can spin the ball. Can he zip the ball out there and make the throw? We’ll start working on that Wednesday real hard.”

NOTES: LB Micah Parsons worked on the side with trainers during the open portion of practice and was officially listed as a non-participant. He had his third two-sack game of the season while playing through a groin issue in the 22-10 victory over the Rams. “There’s no question,” Parsons said when asked if he would play against the Eagles. … OL Jason Peters was limited in practice, but sounded optimistic about playing after missing the LA game with a chest/rib injury.

