ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones, who now works on the football staff at his alma mater, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener, police said.

Jones’ arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions, who have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, just hours after a celebratory parade through Athens.

The 33-year-old Jones is player coordinator for the Bulldogs. He played at Georgia from 2010-12 under former coach Mark Richt, setting school records for sacks in a season (14.5) and tackles for loss (24.5) that still stand.

An Athens-Clarke County police report shows Jones was arrested shortly before midnight last Friday for maximum limits speeding and reckless driving. He was released on $2,400 bond about an hour later.

No other details were available because of the Labor Day holiday.

After being selected No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in the 2013 NFL draft, Jones spent four seasons with the Steelers. He retired before the 2017 campaign after being released with an injury settlement by the Arizona Cardinals.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Jones would face “internal discipline.”

“It’s a personnel matter and I really can’t comment further on it,” Smart said.

At least 14 Georgia players have either been arrested or ticketed for speeding and reckless driving since the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy. Police said LeCroy, while driving an SUV leased by the university, was racing former Georgia star Jalen Carter when she lost control of the vehicle. Carter, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, received probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

Georgia opened its season this past Saturday with a 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll