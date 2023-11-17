FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson expects to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite being listed as questionable for the game with an injured elbow.

Wilson, the team’s No. 1 receiver, hurt his right elbow during the Jets’ 16-12 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. He missed a few snaps, but he was able to finish the game.

“It’s feeling better, man. I’m feeling good,” Wilson said Friday. “We’re going to rock this weekend.”

When asked flat out if he will play, the second-year wide receiver said he would be ready Sunday — although he acknowledged the elbow would still likely be affecting him.

“But we’ll get it done,” Wilson said.

The nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed, and it’s uncertain when it occurred. But Wilson’s elbow was already hurt when the wide receiver was part of a trick play during which he threw an off-target pass to Allen Lazard along the sideline early in the fourth quarter.

“I’m not going to fake it. It did, man,” a smiling Wilson said when asked if the elbow affected his throw. “I wish I could’ve threw that thing because that was a touchdown.”

Wilson wore a sleeve on his injured elbow during practice all week, and he was limited in each of the sessions, including Friday.

“I don’t want to jinx it,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I should knock on wood, shouldn’t I? No, we’ll see. He feels good. He’s speaking the right language. Everything is positive. He’s just got to go through a couple of hurdles.”

Wilson, last season’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been one of the Jets’ few bright spots on what has been a struggling offense. He has 55 receptions for 642 yards and two touchdowns for a unit that ranks among the NFL’s worst in several categories.

New York has failed to score a touchdown on 36 consecutive offensive possessions, a stretch that spans 11 quarters and an overtime period.

“People do the same things. So we’re going to get a lot of the same looks that have given us a hard time throughout the season,” Wilson said. “It’s our job to have the answer this time. … We think that we have a great opportunity. We really do.”

NOTES: Rookie DL Will McDonald (ankle) was also listed as questionable after being limited all week with an ankle injury. He missed the game at Las Vegas last week. … OL Billy Turner (finger), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), OT Duane Brown (hip) and TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) were all ruled out. Brown and Yeboah remain on injured reserve.

