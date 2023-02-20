CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9)19-2901
2. Parkersburg South15-5802
3. George Washington17-2733
4. Huntington17-4624
5. South Charleston14-6527
6. Spring Mills15-7375
7. Jefferson14-6359
8. Wheeling Park13-718T10
9. Hedgesville17-5178
10. Greenbrier East10-10146

Others receiving votes: University 9, Bridgeport 5, Capital 1, Princeton 1, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (9)17-3901
2. Fairmont Senior18-1812
3. Ripley18-2713
4. East Fairmont18-2644
5. Logan12-9495
(tie) Winfield12-8496
7. Scott13-9307
8. Herbert Hoover13-6298
9. Elkins12-9199
10. Weir13-9710

Others receiving votes: North Marion 4, Nitro 1, Keyser 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9)21-0901
2. Bluefield14-5802
3. South Harrison19-2713
4. Chapmanville16-3634
5. Ravenswood16-4486
6. Charleston Catholic13-3455
7. St. Marys15-5358
8. Wyoming East14-6337
9. Wheeling Central10-11119
10. Poca11-9910

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 2.

Class A

1. James Monroe (9)17-2901
2. Tug Valley18-3802
3. Tucker County14-4723
4. Clay-Battelle14-6585
5. Webster County14-7554
6. East Hardy15-5466
7. Cameron14-6347
8. Madonna13-8338
9. Pendleton County12-7169
10. Wahama13-85NR

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Greenbrier West 1.