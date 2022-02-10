CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s just a couple more days until the Super Bowl, and fans are gearing up to host parties.

Most people say they’re very excited for Sunday’s game and they’re not scared to attend a party and celebrate despite COVID-19.

Things are heating up a little more than usual down at Rollin Smoke BBQ.

“Mostly just making a ton of wings. I mean that’s the main thing that goes out,” Dalton Douglas, Rollin Smoke BBQ owner, said.

Douglas says he’s making around 800 wings between yesterday and today to fill orders for the Super Bowl. And of course, he’s got other party favorites like brisket, tacos and pulled pork sandwiches.

“We actually put the Facebook post up probably a month ago and told people we had a deadline. They didn’t start calling until like last week, late last week,” Douglas said.

The wings Douglas makes might have to compete with somebody else like Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. She’s showing people on YouTube how to make her Cincinnati Chicken Wings two ways and her Skyline Chili Dip.

With all the excitement, health officials want people to be safe going to parties. They remind people to wash their hands and social distance.

“One thing we can predict is any time there’s an opportunity for folks to gather in large crowds such as holidays or special times of the year like the Super Bowl, we do see an uptick in cases,” Robby Queen, with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

For the most part, fans are looking forward to having fun and not too concerned about getting sick.

“I’ve actually been living like nothing’s changed since it started. I hate to say that but yeah I’m not scared, sorry,” Darnell Poole, a sports fan said. “I want Joe Burrow to win, he’s got a good story. He was a poor kid from his home state, so it’ll be good story for him to win.”

The Huntington Highway Safety Program is teaming up with local law enforcement to share this lifesaving message: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. They encourage people to have a designated sober driver to make it home safely.