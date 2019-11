Several area high school Soccer teams who will return to the capital city with some new hardware.

The Charleston Catholic girls squad crushed Oak Hill 4-1 to take the class 2A title. The Irish snap a three year title game losing skid with the 3 goal defeat.

In the boys Class 3A bracket, George Washington defends its crown winning for the second consecutive season. The Patriots blank Cabell Midland 2-nil. It’s GW’s third championship over the last four years.