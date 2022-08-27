ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Tomcats continue to dominate the rivalry.
Ashland continues their 18-year streak, beating Boyd County 22-8 at Putnam Stadium. Click on the video tab for the highlights!
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
