Auriemma to undergo medical procedure, may miss next game

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure Wednesday that could keep him off the court for the Huskies upcoming game with Oklahoma.

The 65-year-old Hall-of-Famer told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Wednesday’s procedure on his digestive tract will require a short hospital stay and rest.

Auriemma said he is not sure when doctors will allow him to resume his coaching duties.

The No. 2 Huskies face the Sooners on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville. They don’t play again until Jan. 2 when Wichita State visits Hartford.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over. She’s coached the Huskies to a 9-0 record in games Auriemma has missed during his 35 seasons at Connecticut.