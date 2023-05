CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall softball big hitter Autumn Owen has been named an All-American by D1softball.com.

Owen is the only player from the Sun Belt Conference to be named a Second Team All-American.

The full list can be found here.

Owen finished as the SBC leader in home runs (19), runs batted in (71), and batting average (.444). The junior catcher’s 71 batted runs broke the program’s previous single-season record of 60.