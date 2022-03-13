CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Highlanders are king of Class AAAA again. Huntington faced their biggest challenge of the state tournament, defeating Morgantown 41-36, claiming their second-consecutive title.

The Highlanders got out to a hot start, leading 10-4 after one. The Mohigans battled back, trailing 15-14 at the break, cutting it down to just a two point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Senior Dionna Gray hit a late three-pointer that helped put the game away. The Kent State signee said she’s happy to finish her high school career with a win.

“It’s exciting, coming in with a new group this year, we knew it was gonna be a little different so being able to finish with my girls as a senior was really important to me so I’m thankful,” Gray said.