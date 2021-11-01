Baltimore Ravens player Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Baltimore Ravens linebacker and former Ohio State Buckeye Malik Harrison was shot while in Cleveland Sunday night.

Harrison was attending a gathering, according to the Ravens, when he was shot in the leg by a stray bullet.

Harrison was shot in the left calf.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/RUhqtCBSnB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to return to Baltimore Monday.

The Ravens say the injury is non-life-threatening.

FOX 8 crews were at the scene at E. 12th and Rockwell Ave. on Sunday around 9 p.m.

According to a police report, officers heard more than a dozen shots as they arrived on the scene.

An off-duty officer alerted officers on the scene to the suspects’ vehicle description.

Officers pursued the vehicle and the driver eventually stopped.

Four men in the car are facing charges.

Three were taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Another suspect was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Police arrested the suspects on charges of inducing panic, vandalism, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Officers found multiple loaded firearms with chambered rounds in the vehicle, according to a police report.

The suspects have been identified as Steven Donnell Coulter Jr. of Zanesville, 30, Darius McDonald of Blacklick, 26, Donnelle Deangelo Dearmond of Columbus, 26, and Lance S. Brown II of Columbus, 28.

Donnelle Deangelo Dearmond Steven Donnell, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

Darius McDonald, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

Steven Donnell Coulter Jr., Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

Brown is being treated at the hospital.

No word on what caused his injury.

Malik Harrison, 23, played at Ohio State starting in 2016.

He was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2020.