ONA, WV (WOWK) – The week seven Friday Night Sports Zone ‘Band of the Week’ was Cabell Midland!
The 10x state champions played a slice of their show ‘Shattered.’
Check it out above!
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
ONA, WV (WOWK) – The week seven Friday Night Sports Zone ‘Band of the Week’ was Cabell Midland!
The 10x state champions played a slice of their show ‘Shattered.’
Check it out above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now