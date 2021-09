BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says 110 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Sept. 18. The new cases bring Boyd County to 969 new cases reported since Sept. 1.

According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 7,363 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. The county has not reported any new deaths since Saturday, and the total remains at 91 deaths throughout the pandemic.