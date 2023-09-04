CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Ashland in this week two matchup, and our Band of the Week is the Patriots!
Ashland won it 42-21, you can check out highlights here.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Ashland in this week two matchup, and our Band of the Week is the Patriots!
Ashland won it 42-21, you can check out highlights here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now