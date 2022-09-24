HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – Our 13 Sportszone Band of the Week is the Lincoln County marching band, who had a strong showing at Cabell Midland.
Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins brings us the sweet tunes provided by the marching Panthers.
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
