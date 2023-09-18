CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our week four Band of the Week was the one and only Scott Skyhawks!
Check out some of their halftime performance above!
Scott went on to beat Point Pleasant, the final 68-20.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
