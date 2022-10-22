CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our week 8 Band of the Week was South Charleston!
The Black Eagles collected their first win of the season tonight, a 19-17 victory over St. Albans.
You can watch those highlights here.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
