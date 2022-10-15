WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Band of the Week belongs to the Spring Valley Timberwolves. Spring Valley’s football team went on to beat Capital 64-0.
Click the link for the tunes.
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
