WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Band of the Week is the Winfield Generals. The Generals marching band hyped up the crowd as Winfield won big over Chapmanville 47-14.
Click the link for the sweet tunes.
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Band of the Week is the Winfield Generals. The Generals marching band hyped up the crowd as Winfield won big over Chapmanville 47-14.
Click the link for the sweet tunes.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now