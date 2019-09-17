Ben Roethlisberger Out for Season

(WOWK) — Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, announced on Monday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will have surgery on his right elbow and miss the remainder of the season.

Roethlisberger was hurt late in the 2nd quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks grabbing his elbow after attempting a pass on the team’s final drive of the half.

This is the first time in Roethlisberger’s 16-year career that he is set to miss more than four games in a row. Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph nearly led the Steelers to a 4th quarter comeback in his first career appearance on Sunday, completing 12 of 19 attempts for 112 yards and two touchdowns.