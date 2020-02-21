Best Virginia looks to take home TBT

The Basketball Tournament will use the Charleston Coliseum as one of its regional championship sites July 24-26. (FEB. 18 PHOTO COURTESY THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT’s FACEBOOK PAGE)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the players of Best Virginia, who took last year’s “The Basketball Tournament” by storm, the joy always comes from playing together.

Now, they’re simply excited to play together in front of “the best fanbase” of West Virginia.

The players of Best Virginia, who also helped to lead the 2008 West Virginia Final Four team, plan to come back together this summer for TBT.

“It makes it a lot more fun because it’s something that we can do for our fans and our state,” former WVU forward Da’Sean Butler said. “It’s going to be an exciting time.”

A post on The Basketball Tournament’s Facebook page shows the 2019 lineup of Best Virginia. Da’Sean Butler, John Flowers and Kevin Jones have already committed to come back for the 2020 tourney. (FEB. 21 PHOTO COURTESY TBT’s FACEBOOK PAGE)

Butler’s thoughts were echoed by his Best Virginia teammates, including former Mountaineer forwards Kevin Jones and John Flowers.

TBT organizers saw last year how West Virginia fans came out to support the team, Flowers said describing the state as, “the best fanbase.”

“I’m very excited about TBT coming to West Virginia,” he said in a prepared statement. “It’s great for the people of West Virginia and will be a great summer event for the state to watch some great basketball and relive some great memories.”

Jones said he enjoyed reuniting with his West Virginia teammates and fans last year.

“The fact that we’ll have the opportunity to do that again but this time in West Virginia is going to be surreal,” he said in a prepared statement. “I had so much fun playing in the TBT last year, and I’m looking forward to competing in it again with my brothers.

In last year’s tournament, Best Virginia knocked off Seven City Royalty, made up of Old Dominion University alumni, in the first round of the Richmond Regional, according to a press release issued by the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

They got knocked out in the second round with an 80-68 loss to Overseas Elite.

This year, Butler said, the team plans to play great basketball and, hopefully, take the tourney home.

Right now, many of the team is still playing on their various teams, with Flowers playing in Mexico with the Soles de Mexicali and Jones with Alvark Tokyo in Japan.

Butler, who currently plays with Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Premier League said right now, the best they can do is simply stay in shape and take care of their bodies. Later, after the team gets back together, they will look back on last year’s experience and come up with a game plan. The goal will be to highlight each player’s best attributes so Best Virginia can win, he said.

“(After we get together), we’ll have a good idea how well we’ll be doing and how well we gel,” he said.

After all, being able to get back together made it an easy decision for the team to take TBT on again.

“It’s always fun when the season’s over and we get to check how each and everybody is doing,” Butler said

“(Being able to hang out on the court) just makes it a little bit more fun,” he added.

And, hopefully, the opportunity gains the team some other opportunities as well. TBT officials said about 35 players have gone to the NBA, an opportunity Butler said he would welcome.

“If I can play in a tournament and get another opportunity and another job elsewhere around the world, I’ll be thankful for that,” he said. “I just love to play ball.”

