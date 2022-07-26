CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a home-court advantage for Best Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum. Best Virginia defeated Herd That 89-79 Tuesday night, advancing to the regional final.

Both teams traded a fury of baskets early, with the score tied at 15 after one quarter. Best Virginia caught fire and took advantage of the mostly-WVU crowd, starting the second quarter on a 13-0 run. BV took to halftime a 41-34 lead.

Best Virginia continued to widen the gap in the second half, leading by 16 after three. Herd That would fight back late, cutting the deficit to single digits. Jamel Morris’ mid-range jumper hit the Elam Ending marker, propelling Best Virginia to the regional final.

“We knew the schedule going in and when you’re getting ready for the TBT, you’re preparing to win six games,” Head Coach James Long said. “So you don’t really celebrate making it to the Sweet 16 or anything like that so we acknowledge what the schedule could potentially be if we were to advance and we knew it going in. We’re not using that as a crutch, we’re not even going to acknowledge it or anything. Our job is to get ready to go and get prepared in a days time.”

Kevin Jones, Jermaine Haley and John Flowers each led Best Virginia with 17 points. James Kelly led Herd That with 23 points.

“You want to put on a good performance in front of your fans,” Jones said. “So that was kind of the message. We knew it was going to be a crazy environment but we wanted to stick to our game plan, stay composed. I felt like we did a good job of that for the most part. Sometimes we got a little out of control but for the most part I think we did a good job of that.”

Best Virginia will face the two seed Bucketneers Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum.