Best Virginia withdraws from TBT after player tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – West Virginia’s alumni basketball team, Best Virginia, will not be playing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Columbus, Ohio, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Best Virginia informed TBT about the positive test Thursday, June 18. TBT initiated pre-tournament protocol, and while it was determined the remainder of the team could have opted to enter a 14-day self-quarantine along with frequent testing, Best Virginia opted to withdraw from the tournament, according to TBT officials.

“This is a safety-first event,” said Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of TBT. “We’re disappointed for the Best Virginia players and fans that they won’t get an opportunity to compete in TBT 2020, and our thoughts are with the player for a speedy recovery. While the virus remains a persistent threat, we have confidence in our health and safety plan and the many safeguards we have put in place to run this year’s tournament.”

The team will be replaced by Playing for Jimmy V in the winner-take-all $1 million summer basketball event, They will play against Marshall’s alumni team, Herd That, July 5 on the ESPN networks. Playing For Jimmy V is led by former Gonzaga star Josh Perkins, former Philadelphia 76ers forward Haywood Highsmith and Loyola-Chicago’s Marques Townes.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories