Big 12 announces Media Days will be held Sept. 7-11 on ESPN+

The third time is the charm for the Big 12 Conference after it announced that it will hold its Media Days from Sept. 7-11 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The season preview show will air in five segments, with each covering two teams. West Virginia will close out the event, as each team will be featured in alphabetical order.

ESPN reporters Matt Schick and Dusty Dvoracek will host the show at 8 p.m. ET., which includes comments from each team’s head coach and an interview conducted by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber.

This is the conference’s third attempt at a preseason media days event. Their first two — slated for July 20-21 and again for Aug. 3, were pushed back due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the status of the fall football season.