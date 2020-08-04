Big 12 Football: adopts 9 conference + 1 non-conference schedule

(WOWK) — The Big 12 Board of Directors has approved a plan to play 9 conference plus 1 non-conference game for each program.

The conference was the last of the Power 5 conferences to make a decision on a fall football schedule, and joins the Big 10, ACC, SEC, and Pac-12 to play mostly a conference schedule.

The Big 12 announces 10-game schedule model – nine conference games and one non-conference game – for 2020 football season.



More information » https://t.co/B1fz3xJtvZ pic.twitter.com/zpOaF10q9w — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 4, 2020

The model also gives the Big 12 flexibility in playing the Big 12 Championship on either December 12th or 19th.

