Big 12 Football: adopts 9 conference + 1 non-conference schedule

(WOWK) — The Big 12 Board of Directors has approved a plan to play 9 conference plus 1 non-conference game for each program.

The conference was the last of the Power 5 conferences to make a decision on a fall football schedule, and joins the Big 10, ACC, SEC, and Pac-12 to play mostly a conference schedule.

The model also gives the Big 12 flexibility in playing the Big 12 Championship on either December 12th or 19th.

