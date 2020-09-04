Big 12 Football Game Cancellation Thresholds Established

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Montrezl Harrell won the NBA's Sixth Man Award on Friday, keeping the honor for the league’s top reserve with the Los Angeles Clippers for the third straight season.

Harrell ended the two-year run of teammate Lou Williams — who finished third — and gave the Clippers four winners in the last five years. Harrell and Williams helped the Clippers have the league’s highest-scoring bench for the second straight season.