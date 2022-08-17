HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Big Green announced information for its tailgate event prior to the Thundering Herd’s football game at Notre Dame on September 10 on Wednesday.

Tickets for the event are $75 and they can be purchased by clicking here.

The tailgate will take place Saturday, September 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at 1340 South Bend Ave South Bend, Indiana, 46617. It is a blended tailgate of Marshall and Notre Dame fans put on by Gameday Your Way. You must pre-pay for the event. Spots for this will fill up fast and no walk-up sales will be available.

The tailgate cost includes an all-you-can-eat premium BBQ buffet, all-you-can-drink beer, seltzers and liquor. It also includes games, big screen televisions and music.

Limited parking is available right next to the tailgate. Parking is $50 and must be ordered through Gameday by emailing eric@gamedayyourway.com if you want to park near the tailgate.

There are no refunds as this tailgate is managed by a third-party company. The tailgate is a .75 mile walk from the stadium and there is no shuttle available.

After you place your order, a QR code will be emailed to you before the tailgate. This will be your ticket to get into the event.