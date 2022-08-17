HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Big Green announced information for its tailgate event prior to the Thundering Herd’s football game at Notre Dame on September 10 on Wednesday.
Tickets for the event are $75 and they can be purchased by clicking here.
The tailgate will take place Saturday, September 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at 1340 South Bend Ave South Bend, Indiana, 46617. It is a blended tailgate of Marshall and Notre Dame fans put on by Gameday Your Way. You must pre-pay for the event. Spots for this will fill up fast and no walk-up sales will be available.
The tailgate cost includes an all-you-can-eat premium BBQ buffet, all-you-can-drink beer, seltzers and liquor. It also includes games, big screen televisions and music.
Limited parking is available right next to the tailgate. Parking is $50 and must be ordered through Gameday by emailing eric@gamedayyourway.com if you want to park near the tailgate.
There are no refunds as this tailgate is managed by a third-party company. The tailgate is a .75 mile walk from the stadium and there is no shuttle available.
After you place your order, a QR code will be emailed to you before the tailgate. This will be your ticket to get into the event.
Please reserve your spot by August 31. For questions please reach out to Taylor Hickman at 304-696-5428 or hickman46@marshall.edu.