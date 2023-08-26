MAN, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies took the Logan County rivalry win Friday night, beating Logan 35-7.
The Billies kick off the year with a 1-0 record.
Up next: Logan travels to Sissonville, Man travels to Mount View.
by: Zach Gilleland
