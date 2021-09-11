Black Eagles shut out St. Albans with 55 points

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston hosted St. Albans tonight, working to hang on to their perfect record; and they do it in a 55-0 shutout.

We caught this one in the second quarter; Black Eagles quarterback Trey Dunn continuing to prove why he’s one of the highest graded QBs in the state; heaving one to a wide open Christopher McCorkle.

McCorkle scored the 38-yard touchdown to make it 21-0, South Charleston.

Dunn had another nice pass to Duane Harris hrew a couple nice jukes and snagged a 17-yard gain.

Then, Dunn called his own name, and kept it. Went to his right, and dove into the endzone to push the Black Eagles’ lead to 35-0.

The final of this one 55-0 over St. Albans.