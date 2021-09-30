Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week Four

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In Week Four of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski talk about last Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One year ago, the Steelers started out 11-0. Since then, they are 2-7.

They also preview Sunday’s upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.