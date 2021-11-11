Blue Jackets will retire Rick Nash’s No. 61 on March 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rick Nash will be the first player in Columbus Blue Jackets history to have his jersey retired.

Nash’s No. 61 will be raised to the rafters inside Nationwide Arena prior to the Blue Jackets game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, March 5.

Nash is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points.

He registered 289 goals and 258 assists for 547 points with 568 penalty minutes in 674 games from 2002-12. The club’s captain from 2008-12, he represented the Blue Jackets at five All-Star Games and won a Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award during his nine seasons with the club.

“Rick Nash was the face of our franchise and our best player for a decade and represented our club on and off the ice with excellence, class and humility,” said Blue Jackets Majority Owner John P. McConnell. “No one is more deserving of this honor than he and we are looking forward to celebrating Rick and his family in what will be a historic and memorable night for all of us on March 5.”