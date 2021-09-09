Board of Education changes GPA waiver policy to address student-golfers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) has voted to make modifications to its extracurricular activity waiver rules in order to accommodate student-golfers.

This change means that student-golfers’ grades will be evaluated at the three-week mark in the semester. They will be allowed to participate in regional competitions if they have a 2.0 grade point average or above. The new rule will not affect other sports.

The WVBE previously voted to waive the 2.0 requirement in order to allow students to practice and rehearse with teams and with extracurricular activities for the first six or nine weeks of the semester. This waiver allowed students to practice or rehearse only, not to participate in competition with a GPA lower than 2.0.

Since golf season is so early, the previous waiver rule would have kept student-golfers from participating in the late September sectional competitions because the evaluation period was too long. Now, student-golfers will be able to participate in competition at the three-week mark if their GPAs are 2.0 or higher.

“Our goal has been to support students by expanding opportunities for success. The past 18 months have presented unforeseen interruptions to learning, social-emotional challenges and resurgences in infection rates, all of which affect student learning and well-being,” said WVBE President Miller Hall. “While the waiver and additional modifications are only permitted this school year, they allow students a chance to remain connected to their peers and support networks while improving their academics.”