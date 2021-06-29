Bob Huggins gives preseason update on his 2021-22 WVU men’s hoops roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of knowingly exposing both teens and adults to HIV was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple counts of sexual battery and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Richard Morris, 38, had sex with men and women — both teens and adults — while he knowingly carried the virus that causes AIDS, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutors. The prosecutor's office said Morris did not tell the victims he was HIV positive.