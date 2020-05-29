Boston Marathon Canceled, Charleston man set to run his 16th



(WOWK) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124 year history.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Thursday, saying it won’t be possible for the city to host the race safely.

Thursday’s announcement was especially disappointing for one Charleston man, who was set to run his 16th (!!) Boston Marathon this year.

“Boston’s special because it’s so hard to get there,” Dr. Tim Deer tells the 13 Sportszone.

Deer was there for the Boston bombing marathon. And back again the next year to celebrate the recovery.

“So, Boston means a lot.”

Deer says he was disappointed when the race was moved from April to September, and had the same feeling on Thursday when he learned the race was called off.

“It’s disappointing for sure,” says Deer. “But obviously we’re worried about safety.”