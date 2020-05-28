Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.
Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.
The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Minneapolis police station torched, other buildings burn amid George Floyd protest
- Marshall School of Pharmacy holds drive-thru food collection
- WV Miners 2020 baseball season canceled due to pandemic
- 7 shot at Kentucky protest over fatal police shooting
- Few positive cases found in Cabell County vulnerable population COVID-19 testing results
- Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse
- WV confirms new COVID-19 cases as number of recoveries continues to rise
- Local medical tattoo artist reopens business to help cancer survivors heal
- Friday storms are back in the forecast to end the work week
- Domestic violence suspect stabbed K-9 before officers fatally shot him, police say