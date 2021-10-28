Both Charleston Catholic soccer teams punch ticket to state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Regional playoff high school soccer games are being played throughout the state; and here in Charleston, both teams for the Fighting Irish were crowned champions.

On the boys side, they faced Pike View, and ran up the score early.

It was 3-NIL halfway through the first half.

One of those goals was made by Sam Delgra, after a nice assist by Billy Ford; you can watch that highlight above!

Ford got the ball again, but this time it’s a give and go to Sully Groom, and Ford scores!

Charleston Catholic won this clean sheet, the final 5-NIL; the boys are headed to the state tournament in Beckley next weekend!

The girls are headed there too, after a shutout of their own against Shady Spring.

You can watch those game highlights above as well!

Congratulations to both Fighting Irish squads and good luck competing for a state title!