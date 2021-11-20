All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Boyd County basketball is almost here

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The high school basketball season will begin December 10th.

In anticipation for the start of the season, Boyd County High School held a ‘meet and greet’ for the community to come out and hang out with both the boys and girls teams! 

The boys’ squad finished the 2020 season 15-and- 10, and made a run in the playoffs; ultimately losing to Rowan County at the end of March.

On the girls’ side, they only lost one game in the regular season. 

They finished 17-2, and that second loss cae in the playoffs to Russell; it was a close game, the final score was 72-61. 

The Kentucky high school basketball season starts the same week as West Virginia, December 10th.

