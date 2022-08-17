BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – We’re just three days away from the start of the 2022 high school football seasons in Kentucky and Ohio, and we’re opening up the seasons with a rivalry game across state lines.

Boyd County will travel to South Point, Ohio on Friday.

These two teams opened up the 2021 season as well, the Pointers came out on a 10-0 run before the Lions could get something going.

Boyd then took off in the second half, winning it 41-17.

The Lions finished last season 3-7.

Head coach Evan Ferguson says he’s really excited for this fall, because it’s the first time all of the seniors are his kids. So he says the chemistry has been right, and the goal for this squad is a district championship.

“This is my first full group of seniors, I mean I’ve coached them from freshman on,” said Ferguson. “So I’ve had them for a while. This is a special group to me. They work really hard, they understand that ‘hard work works’ which is kind of our slogan.

This is the best it’s been since I’ve been here honestly,” he continued. “These kids really like each other, they play for each other, and they got the brotherhood part down. Which makes your job as a coach a lot better, because the seniors are telling the freshman ‘this is how we do it here’ ya know what I mean? And just teaching the younger guys ‘this is how we do it.’”

Boyd County and South Point kickoff Friday at 6:45 at South Point.