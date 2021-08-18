Boyd County gets ready for home opener

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – We are just days away from the Kentucky high school football season, and this Friday night Boyd County hosts South Point for their season opener.

The Lions struggled to hit 500 last year, finishing 4-6, but they did have a huge playoff win against Holmes.

The final of that game was 55-14.

Boyd County lost a lot of seniors though, and head coach Evan Ferguson says they don’t have very many seniors this year. So this is a younger team.

“You know, we built off the playoff win last year and had some excitement going,” he said. “So we know what it takes to win now. We got a little taste of winning, but now we need to make sure we build off that and keep getting better. We’re asking for the young guys to step up into those leadership roles and that’s kind of what we’re working on right now. We’re trying to get these guys to step up and be leaders.”

Boyd County faces South Point on Friday, we’ll have your highlights at 11 o’clock on the 13 Sports Zone.